Kazakh troops host Nauryz festivities in Golan Heights

The Kazakh contingent, comprising 139 personnel, has been serving for a year as part of the UN peacekeeping mission, ensuring stability and security in its area of responsibility.

The celebrations were held in an atmosphere of friendship, unity, and mutual respect. Kazakh peacekeepers showcased national traditions and customs reflecting the holiday’s philosophy of renewal, prosperity, and the beginning of a new life cycle.

Representatives of peacekeeping contingents from Nepal, India, and Uruguay, along with staff officers of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) and military observers from the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO), attended the ceremony. Guests were offered to taste traditional Kazakh dishes and join the festive program.

According to the ministry, the event served as a platform for strengthening international cooperation, fostering intercultural dialogue, and encouraging informal interaction among military personnel.

Celebrating Nauryz in the multinational environment of the peacekeeping mission underscored the commitment of Kazakhstani peacekeepers to the principles of peace, mutual understanding, and respect for cultural diversity.

Kazakhstan first deployed an independent peacekeeping contingent to the Golan Heights in 2024. The UN mission’s leadership praised the high level of training of Kazakh peacekeepers.