Kazakhstan establishes medal to commemorate 30th anniversary of Constitution

The medal will be awarded for significant contribution to ensuring the supremacy of the Constitution of Kazakhstan, strengthening the country’s independence, accord and stability in Kazakhstan’s society, protection of constitutional rights and freedoms, and development of ideas and principles of constitutionalism.

Besides, representatives of vocational professions, workers of the public sector, manufacturing organizations and others will be decorated with the commemorative medal.

As earlier reported, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a decree awarding a group of individuals with state awards to celebrate their significant contribution to the social and economic development of the country, strengthening of law and order.