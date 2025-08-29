EN
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day

    15:00, 29 August 2025

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday signed a decree awarding a group of individuals with state awards to celebrate their significant contribution to the social and economic development of the country, strengthening of law and order, Kazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    In particular, the Order of Otan has been handed over to one person, the Order of Barys, 1st degree, to two individuals, the Order of Barys, 3rd degree, to six individuals, the Order of Parasat to six individuals, the Order of Qurmet to eight individuals, and the Medal for Distinguished Labor to five individuals.

    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Head of State awards outstanding individuals ahead of Constitution Day
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported the Kazakh President addressed the "Constitution and Statehood: Dialogue of the Law and the Future" scientific conference, dated to the 30th anniversary of the Kazakh Constitution. 

     

