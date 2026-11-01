Kazakhstan established diplomatic relations with all UN member states

The Joint Communiqué on the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries was signed by Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Kairat Umarov, and the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Nauru to the United Nations, Lara Erab Daniel.

Nauru became the 194th country with which Kazakhstan has established diplomatic ties.

Thus, Kazakhstan has completed the process of establishing diplomatic relations with all United Nations member states, including Nauru, as well as the two Observer States at the Organization. This marks an important milestone in the history of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy.

The signing of the document laid the foundation for the development of bilateral cooperation based on the principles of the UN Charter and international law, including mutual respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, equality of States, and non-interference in each other’s internal affairs.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed prospects for developing political dialogue and expanding trade, economic and humanitarian ties. Trade, sustainable development, digitalization and human capital development were highlighted as potential areas of cooperation.

Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral forums. The two sides emphasized the importance of maintaining regular dialogue on current issues on the international agenda and developing partnerships between Kazakhstan and countries of the Pacific region.

The establishment of diplomatic relations with Nauru reflects Kazakhstan’s consistent policy of expanding international cooperation, strengthening friendly ties and fostering constructive dialogue with countries around the world.

Earlier, Kazakhstan proposed closer coordination among 5 nuclear-weapon-free zones and Mongolia at the forum on “Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zones: From the Comprehensive Study to Practical Cooperation" at the United Nations.