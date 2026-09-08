Kazakhstan enters world’s top 5 for horse population

According to data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Kazakhstan has remained among the world leaders in horse population for several years. The number of horses in the country has also continued to grow, rising from 3.1 million in 2020 to 3.5 million in 2021, 3.8 million in 2022, and 3.9 million in 2023.

In 2024, Turkistan region recorded the largest horse population in Kazakhstan at 499,900, followed by Abai region with 409,300, Aktobe region with 399,700, and Karaganda region with 399,000.

The upward trend continued in 2025, when Kazakhstan’s horse population reached 4.6 million. This represents an increase of around 1.5 million horses, or nearly 48%, over the past five years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the Zhakhayev Kazakh Scientific and Research Rice Growing Institute was testing a new rice variety in the Kyzylorda region.