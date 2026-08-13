Kazakhstan enters Top-10 at World Junior Artistic Swimming Championships

Kazakhstan scored 250.0992 points to secure 8th place in the group technical program.

Russia won gold scoring 290.1267 points, followed by China with 283.0642 points and Spain with 273.0474 points.

Earlier, Viktor Druzin took home bronze in the technical program.

On August 13, Kazakhstan will compete in the duet technical program.

To note, Kazakhstan's top-ranked women's singles player Elena Rybakina advanced to the final of the 2026 WTA 1000 National Bank Open tournament in Toronto.