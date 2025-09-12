EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships

    07:57, 12 September 2025

    Kazakhstan’s archery team secured 6th place at the Gwangju 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships held in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz. 

    Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event.

    Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153–155.

    Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.

    To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships — a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh Short Track Universiade medalist was banned for doping.

    Sport Kazakhstan South Korea
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All