Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships
07:57, 12 September 2025
Kazakhstan’s archery team secured 6th place at the Gwangju 2025 Hyundai World Archery Championships held in South Korea, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event.
Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153–155.
Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.
To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships — a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.
