Kazakhstan enters top 10 at Archery World Championships

Team Kazakhstan delivered a strong performance in the compound bow mixed team event.

Roxana Yunusova and Andrey Tyutyun advanced to the quarterfinals and were narrowly defeated by the Netherlands with a score of 153–155.

Thus, Kazakhstan secured sixth place overall.

To date, the team has secured a single medal at the championships — a bronze won by the women’s compound bow squad.

