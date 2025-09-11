Kazakh Short Track Universiade medalist banned for doping

The ruling came after a doping test conducted during the World Cup stage in Canada on October 27, 2024, revealed the presence of the banned substance Trimetazidine in Shamukhanov’s system. The drug increases blood flow to the heart and boosts glucose metabolism, thereby enhancing endurance, which is why it is prohibited for athletes.

As a result of the positive test, Shamukhanov is banned from all competitions from October 27, 2024 till October 26, 2028. This ruling excludes him from participating in the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Games.

The Kazakhstan Skating Union stated that Shamukhanov had officially ended his athletic career in early 2025 due to a serious injury. However, the claim that the banned substance could have entered his system accidentally was not confirmed. His disqualification was finalized in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and ISU regulations.

The Union reaffirmed its full commitment to fair play, WADA’s Anti-Doping Code, and ISU rules, emphasizing that it condemns any violations of anti-doping regulations.

The 26-year-old regularly competed in World Cups and World Championships, both individually and as part of Kazakhstan’s relay team. His career highlights include two Universiade medals in the relay and participation in the 2018 Olympic Games.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s 21-year-old tennis player Arslanbek Aitkulov was suspended for four years for violating the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.