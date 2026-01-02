Kazakh President’s extended interview to be published on Jan 5 in Turkistan newspaper
12:14, 2 January 2026
A wide-ranging interview of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be published in the Turkistan newspaper, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The interview with the Kazakh President conducted by the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Bauyrzhan Babazhanuly, will be released on January 5, Kazakh President’s Assistant - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay announced.
Last year Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an extended interview to Ana tili newspaper.