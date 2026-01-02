EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakh President’s extended interview to be published on Jan 5 in Turkistan newspaper

    12:14, 2 January 2026

    A wide-ranging interview of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will be published in the Turkistan newspaper, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President’s extended interview to be published on Jan 5 in Turkistan newspaper
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The interview with the Kazakh President conducted by the newspaper’s editor-in-chief, Bauyrzhan Babazhanuly, will be released on January 5, Kazakh President’s Assistant - Press Secretary Ruslan Zheldibay announced.

    Last year Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave an extended interview to Ana tili newspaper.

    President of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All