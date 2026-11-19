He noted that the world has entered a new era in which a country's standing is increasingly determined by its intellectual potential and openness to innovation.

Tokayev emphasized that amid global competition for talent and technology, Kazakhstan has made a clear strategic choice to prioritize human capital. He explained that this approach reflects the country's commitment to valuing talent, both those nurtured domestically and those arriving from abroad.

The President also noted that Kazakhstan's new Constitution enshrines education, science, and innovation as long-term strategic priorities for the state.

He expressed confidence that the forum's participants, including representatives of the academic community, university leaders, and international partners, would carefully examine Kazakhstan's new strategy and recognize its innovative spirit.

As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered remarks at the Third Forum of Strategic Partners, where he stressed the role of international scientific cooperation in reducing global tensions.