The forum brought together prominent representatives of the global scientific community, renowned scholars, researchers and experts in education to discuss key aspects of international scientific cooperation.

Amid the current instability and uncertainty in the world, it is essential for the international university community to define its position and put forward its proposals. Representatives of the scientific community make a significant contribution to reducing international tensions, said the President.

Tokayev also highlighted the range of valuable insights and constructive proposals presented during the forum, particularly those concerning scientific development and solutions to pressing global challenges.

According to the President, the ideas discussed at the event could help strengthen the capacity of higher education institutions both in Kazakhstan and internationally.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan joined a debate on future of higher education at the Istanbul forum.