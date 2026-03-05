Kazakhstan enhances control over origin of goods exported from EAEU

The document was signed on December 4, 2023, in Moscow. The purpose of the Agreement is to establish a legal framework for aligning approaches to the determination, certification, and confirmation of the origin of goods exported from the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The Agreement sets unified criteria for determining the origin of goods. Products considered fully manufactured in a country include mineral resources, agricultural and livestock products, as well as electrical and thermal energy, among others. It also defines a list of operations that do not affect the origin of goods, such as washing, packaging, and simple assembly.

Under the document, confirmation of origin is required in cases where the application of export duties and non‑tariff measures (such as bans, quotas, or licensing procedures) depends on the country of origin. To ensure transparency, the Eurasian Economic Commission is granted authority to maintain a unified register of such measures.

Ratification of the Agreement will let establish a harmonized mechanism for controlling export flows, contribute to protecting the internal market of the EAEU, and create favorable conditions for bona fide participants in foreign economic activity.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament had ratified the Agreement on unified rules for determining and confirming the origin of goods exported beyond the Eurasian Economic Union.