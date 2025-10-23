Kazakhstan emerges as key sunflower oil supplier for Central Asia

According to the document, which was signed in Tashkent, Fayz Oil Imports is set to purchase oil and fat products from Kazakhstani processing enterprises – NOPA members – to the amount of $60 million.

Uzbekistan is among the TOP-5 importers of Kazakhstan's oil and fat products.

In 2024-2025, the volume of supplies of vegetable oils and high-protein feed (meal and cake) from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan made $349 million, which is 82$ more than in the previous season.

"Kazakhstan has solidified its role as a leading exporter of vegetable oils and processed oilseed products to Central Asia, emerging as the primary supplier to Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The share of Kazakh vegetable oil in the Uzbek market reached 65% (13% in 2017), 74% in Tajikistan (15% in 2017).

Additionally, Kazakhstan fully supplies the region's countries with sunflower meal and cake, the key ingredients in the production of poultry and livestock feed.

"Today, we export our products to over 20 countries. Kazakhstan's sunflower oil export volumes are already 1.5 times greater than the total imports of all Central Asian nations combined. If needed, we are fully capable of meeting the entire regional demand,” the NOPA says.

As of October 22, Kazakhstani farmers harvested 98.4% of the sown areas, yielding 26.4 million tons of grain with an average productivity of 16.8 c/ha.