Kazakhstan emerges as key hub for Saudi expansion into Central Asia - Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani

- You recently met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, where you discussed the signed agreements on the mutual protection and promotion of investments, as well as the establishment of an intergovernmental Coordination Council. How do you assess the potential of these newly signed investment protection agreements? Which specific joint projects between Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan could become “anchor” initiatives?

- Indeed, it was a productive and warm meeting with His Excellency President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. We discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation between our countries, and I expressed my appreciation for Kazakhstan’s support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf states in contributing to regional stability and security.

The recently signed agreements on the mutual promotion and protection of investments, along with the establishment of the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council during the visit of His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Kazakhstan to Riyadh in February 2026, represent a significant milestone in our bilateral relations. These agreements open new avenues for cooperation and are expected to accelerate engagement across political, economic, and cultural spheres.

As for potential “anchor” initiatives, there are no specific projects identified at this stage. However, we see strong prospects in several key sectors, including economic diversification, tourism, cultural exchange, renewable energy and green hydrogen, petrochemical joint ventures, advanced agriculture, critical minerals processing, mining, and logistics infrastructure. These areas offer substantial opportunities to deepen our partnership and expand cooperation.

- In your view, what role should the newly established intergovernmental Coordination Council play in the practical deepening of cooperation between our countries?

- In my view, the Saudi-Kazakh Coordination Council will act as “the driving force” of our bilateral relations, serving as a single window with subcommittees to address issues and ensure that agreements signed at all levels are implemented without delay.

By bringing together the heads of agencies from both sides, the Council ensures that we are not just discussing cooperation, but actively managing the lifecycle of our joint initiatives and transforming them into reality.

- In which sectors is Kazakhstan most attractive to Saudi investors: energy, agriculture, logistics, or perhaps digital technologies?

- Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia both possess vast opportunities, and their attractiveness lies in their diversity. The Saudi-Kazakh Business Council is actively working to develop these opportunities and enhance investment cooperation, holding regular meetings to discuss the potential for joint ventures and private sector collaboration.

We see strong potential across multiple sectors. In particular, digital technologies and artificial intelligence stand out as promising areas. We also see a great deal of potential in the field of AI and technological advancement, as Saudi Arabia ranks among the top globally in AI sector growth, including in the Global Cybersecurity Index and Digital Government Index.

- Is Kazakhstan being considered as a regional hub for Saudi businesses seeking to enter Central Asian markets?

- Kazakhstan is a very important partner in the Central Asian region. I believe that Kazakhstan’s political stability, strategic geographic location, and its strong potential, along with ongoing efforts to improve the investment climate, make it an ideal destination for Saudi businesses looking to expand into Central Asia.

The Saudi-Kazakh Business Council is also cooperating on numerous projects across various sectors, from retail business to the green energy sector.

- Saudi Arabia is actively diversifying its energy export routes. To what extent does this enhance the resilience of global energy supplies?

- Saudi Arabia’s strategy to diversify energy export routes and invest in global energy infrastructure is driven by our commitment to global energy security. The Kingdom plays a central role in ensuring supply stability and the resilience of global energy markets. Our energy mix is becoming increasingly diverse, including solar, wind, and green hydrogen.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia continues to act as a key stabilizer of global oil markets during periods of disruption, supported by vital infrastructure. The global energy market is highly interconnected, and any disruption affects the entire system. By investing in diversified corridors and strengthening our logistical capabilities, we ensure that energy flows remain reliable and stable.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency that Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev held talks with Saudi Ambassador Faisal Al-Kahtani, during which the sides discussed key regional and global issues, including the situation in the Middle East, as well as the current state of bilateral cooperation.