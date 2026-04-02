Kazakh Foreign Minister holds talks with Saudi Ambassador

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the pressing issues of the regional and global agenda, including the situation in the Middle East, as well as the current state of bilateral cooperation.

Minister Kosherbayev expressed concern over the dangerous military escalation in the region and emphasized the importance of resolving conflicts through diplomatic means in accordance with the principles of international law. In this regard, the Kingdom's important role in de-escalating the conflict and stabilizing the situation was highlighted.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to the Saudi Ambassador for his assistance in evacuating Kazakh citizens from the Kingdom. It was noted that ensuring the safety and return of compatriots to the homeland is a priority for our country.

For his part, the Saudi diplomat confirmed his readiness to closely collaborate with the Kazakh Foreign Ministry to deepen our multifaceted bilateral cooperation.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA press service

Qazinform reported earlier that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan met with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan, Faisal Al-Kahtani.