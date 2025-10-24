Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards mining and agrarian industry reps Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title
08:10, 24 October 2025
The Head of State signed the decree on awarding the distinguished professionals in the agricultural and mining sectors the state decorations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award Murat Karazhumanov and Sergey Chernobai the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title for their outstanding contributions to national industry and economic development.
