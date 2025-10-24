EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awards mining and agrarian industry reps Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title

    08:10, 24 October 2025

    The Head of State signed the decree on awarding the distinguished professionals in the agricultural and mining sectors the state decorations of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev decreed to award Murat Karazhumanov and Sergey Chernobai the Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title for their outstanding contributions to national industry and economic development.

    As written before, the Head of State awarded a group of rescuers of Kazakhstan for their courage and commitment shown in line of duty. 

