Kazakhstan elected to UN Statistical Commission for 2027–2030

The decision was made at a session of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) involving 54 member states.

Kazakhstan was elected to the Commission alongside Singapore and Mongolia as part of a unified, consensus-based list from the Asia-Pacific Regional Group.

This was made possible through the support of the region's member states. Joining the UN Statistical Commission reaffirms Kazakhstan's high level of trust from the international community and reflects the country's active role in developing the global statistical system. Participation in the Commission's work will allow Kazakhstan to help shape international statistical standards and promote initiatives in sustainable development and data digitalization, the Bureau highlighted.

The UN Statistical Commission is the primary intergovernmental body of the global statistical system, coordinating the development of international statistical standards and methodologies.

Currently, the Commission consists of 34 countries, each elected for a four-year term.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the UN launched a global road safety campaign in Kazakhstan.