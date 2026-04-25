Kazakhstan elected to Governing Council of UN ESCAP Asian and Pacific Centre for Transfer of Technology

As noted by Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to UN ESCAP, this decision reaffirms Kazakhstan’s strengthening role as an active participant in the regional scientific and technological agenda, as well as the international recognition of its contribution to advancing sustainable and inclusive development.

Membership in the Governing Council enables Kazakhstan to participate directly in shaping regional approaches to technology transfer, including the development of mechanisms to ensure more open and equitable access to critical technologies, as well as to help bridge technological gaps across the Asia-Pacific region.

Participation in the Council’s work also creates additional opportunities to attract advanced technologies, investment and highly qualified professionals to the country, while further expanding international cooperation with leading research institutions.

At the same time, it provides a platform for promoting Kazakhstan’s domestic innovations at the regional level, thereby reinforcing the country’s role as a reliable partner and provider of modern technological solutions.

Kazakhstan’s election to the Governing Council is fully aligned with its strategic policy priorities aimed at fostering an innovation-driven economy and deeper integration into global technological processes.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan was elected to the UN Statistical Commission for 2027–2030.