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    Kazakhstan edges Nepal in Central Asian volleyball opener

    20:42, 22 July 2026

    The Kazakhstan team secured a hard-fought victory over Nepal in the opening match of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Men’s Volleyball Championship 2026 in Islamabad, Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the National Olympic Committee.

    Kazakhstan edges Nepal in Central Asian volleyball opener
    Photo source: olympic.kz

    The match was tense and ended with Kazakhstan winning 3-2 (25–19, 25–21, 32–34, 19–25, 15–9).

    Kazakhstan will next face Uzbekistan on July 23. Later in the group stage, the team will also take on Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that a Kazakh shooter hit gold at the World Moving Target Championship.

    Kazakhstan Sport Nepal Pakistan National Olympic Committee Central Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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