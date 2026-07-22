Kazakh shooter hits gold at World Moving Target Championship
17:12, 22 July 2026
Kazakhstan's Valat Mussayev has won a gold medal at the ISSF Moving Target World Championship in Tallinn, Estonia, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
Mussayev topped the field in the 10m moving target mixed individual event, posting the best score among junior men.
South Korea's Jehyeon Bae took silver, while Finland's William Erik Wilkman claimed bronze.
The World Championship runs through July 26.
As reported earlier, Kazakh swimmers captured 16 medals at the Asian Age Group Championships in Bangkok.