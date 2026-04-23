Kazakhstan, EBRD sign memorandum to create energy transition investment platform

The document was signed by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev, and EBRD Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia, Hüseyin Özhan.

The new platform was designed to ensure more effective mobilization of investments, synchronization of government initiatives, and development of low-carbon projects in Kazakhstan’s energy sector.

According to the meeting participants, the mechanism will become an important step in strengthening the partnership between Kazakhstan and the EBRD, as well as in advancing the country’s sustainable and ‘green’ development goals.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s energy sector is entering a new stage of digital transformation, with the creation of a unified EnergyTech platform for managing the fuel and energy complex.