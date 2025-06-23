Kazakhstan, EBRD seek to deepen cooperation

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation in transport infrastructure, ‘green’ energy, SMEs, agriculture, information technology and so on.

Hailing the comprehensive strategic cooperation with the EBRD, Premier Bektenov said that last year alone, Kazakhstan and the Bank signed 25 new projects worth a record of 935 million US dollars in the priority areas.

The Kazakh Government expresses its readiness to deepen the partnership with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in a wide range of issues, that are of mutual interest, he said.

It was highlighted that the EBRD’s annual investment in Kazakhstan more than tripled last year. The country’s current portfolio of projects includes 129 active projects worth over 3.2 billion US dollars, of which 75% falls at sustainable infrastructure. This adds up to a total of 340 projects worth 11.6 billion US dollars since the EBRD’s operation in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh government

In turn, Odile Renaud-Basso noted the EBRD’s record investments in Kazakhstan last year as well as expressed an interest in further deepening interaction with the country and implementing projects in the area of sustainable economy. It was stressed that the EBRD is to support the implementation of projects under the country’s 2029 national infrastructure plan.

As part of the meeting, an agreement was reached between QazAutoJol and the EBRD to finance reconstruction works on the section of Aktobe-Ulgaisyn road, stretching 136km.

