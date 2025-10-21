Kazakhstan to ease living organ donation procedures

Today, the Committee on Socio-Cultural Development of the Majilis (the Lower House of Kazakhstan’s Parliament) reviewed a draft law introducing amendments to healthcare legislation.

Timur Sultangaziyev noted that, in the field of organ transplantation, the draft law replaces the mandatory genetic test with a verification of kinship.

"Instead of genetic testing, kinship verification will be used. This applies to living donor transplantation. For instance, in cases of direct kinship, such as between siblings or between a mother and child, there will be no need for genetic confirmation, including laboratory testing and waiting for the results. Under the current legislation, the process of determining and authorizing organ transplantation is being expedited," he said on the sidelines of the Majilis.

According to Sultangaziyev, only a few institutions in Kazakhstan perform genetic kinship tests, which are costly and time-consuming. Waiving the mandatory testing requirement will make transplant surgeries faster and cheaper.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan ranked among the top countries worldwide capable of performing heart and lung transplants.