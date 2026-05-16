Five Kazakh athletes reach semifinals of boxing tournament in Serbia

Representing Kazakhstan, Nurzat Ongarov (50 kg), Nurasyl Tolebek (60 kg), Nursultan Shildebay (80 kg), and Ibragim Betayev (90 kg) all secured confident 5-0 victories. With these dominant performances, they advance to the semifinals and lock in a minimum of bronze medals.

Adilbek Kozhakhan (55 kg) and Aman Konysbek (75 kg) were eliminated from the tournament.

The semifinals will be held today, May 16.

The Belgrade Winner tournament is set to run through May 17.

Previously, Qazinform reported young Kazakh boxers bag 24 medals in Tashkent.