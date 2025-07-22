Kazakhstan earmarks KZT30bn for geological exploration this year

The decision was made to direct proceeds from signing bonuses, obtained from auctions for granting the right of subsoil use, to the geological development, which will be at least 30 billion tenge this year, said Bektenov. “This amount will be increased,” he added.

According to him, efforts are in place to enhance the labor safety of metallurgists and miners.

As part of the country’s push for developing the mining sector, Prime Minister Bektenov gave the following instructions:

The Industry Ministry together with major mining enterprises need to develop a set of measures to manufacture high value-added products before October 1 this year;

The Industry Ministry jointly with Samruk Kazyna Fund should promote extraction and production of technologically innovative products based on critical and rare metals as well as come up with measures on industrial waste recycling to create a circular economy;

The Science and Higher Education Ministry together with the Industry Ministry needs to develop an industry-specific training program in one month as well as actively utilize science to promote and introduce new technologies in production;

The Ministries of Industry, Ecology, Emergency Situations as well as major mining enterprises need to modernize the existing production facilities, implement new technologies and raise safety performance.

