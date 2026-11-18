Kazakhstan's decline in the rankings follows its recent UEFA Nations League matches, including a 2-1 loss to Moldova and a 2-2 draw with Slovakia. The national team now sits 119th in the world with 1,160.72 points.

Spain continues to lead the rankings with 2,004.48 points, followed by Argentina with 1,966.13 and France with 1,950.82. England holds fourth place, while Morocco completes the top five.

Portugal moved up to sixth, overtaking Brazil, which dropped to seventh.

Among Kazakhstan's Nations League opponents, Slovakia ranks 47th, the Faroe Islands 123rd, and Moldova 157th.

Latest FIFA world rankings:

Spain — 2,004.48 points Argentina — 1,966.13 France — 1,950.82 England — 1,938.90 Morocco — 1,809.37 Portugal — 1,801.28 Brazil — 1,800.91 Belgium — 1,790.37 Netherlands — 1,774.06

As written before, UEFA allocates €7.75 million to Kazakhstan’s football clubs.