Kazakhstan drops one spot in FIFA rankings after Moldova loss

Petru Popescu scored both goals for Moldova in the 39th and 77th minutes, while Islam Chesnokov netted Kazakhstan's lone goal in the 51st minute.

Following the defeat in Chisinau, Kazakhstan lost 9.61 FIFA ranking points, with its total falling from 1,166.26 to 1,156.65. The result saw the team slip from 117th to 118th place, while Sudan moved up to 117th.

With two points from five matches, Kazakhstan remains at the bottom of Group 3 in League C.

The team will play its final group-stage match against Slovakia at Astana Arena on November 16, with kick-off scheduled for 8:00 p.m. local time.

As written before, UEFA allocates €7.75 million to Kazakhstan’s football clubs.