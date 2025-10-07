Kazakhstan draws over 80,000 medical tourists since January

She said the number of medical tourists rose significantly this year compared to the previous years.

The Minister stressed Kazakhstan has embarked on the international level since the high-quality and affordable cardiac surgery neurosurgical, and dental services make Kazakhstan attractive to foreigners.

She said IVF is a highly popular procedure among international medical tourists.

Akmaral Alnazarova announced the Days of Kazakhstan Medicine will be held in October in Uzbekistan. The Kazakh doctors will visit Tashkent, Karakalpakstan, Bukhara and Samarkand to perform complicated surgeries and hold master classes.

Earlier, the Minister emphasized Kazakhstan takes the lead in expected lifespan in Central Asia. This year, it is expected to reach 75.8 years.