Kazakhstan drafts law "On petrochemical industry"

According to him, the Ministry of Energy together with the stakeholders including JSC NC KazMunayGas, KazEnergy Association, the Association of Producers and Consumers of Petrochemical Products (Petrochemical Association), as well as state agencies is drafting the law “On petrochemical industry.

“The goal is to create a transparent and an effective legal framework for petrochemical industry development,” Temirlan Urkumbayev said.

The draft law aims at ensuring equal access of enterprises to raw material base, development of necessary infrastructure and provision of state support, including in financing, subsidizing and concessional taxation.

Earlier it was reported that KazMunayGas and Hungary’s MOL Group agreed to enhance partnership in creation of joint petrochemical productions.