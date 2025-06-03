KMG, MOL Group to enhance partnership in creation of joint petrochemical productions.

The sides discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation and plans for joint projects.

The parties reviewed the development of the Rozhkovskoye field, the joint project of KMG and MOL Group. From January to May 2025, the field produced 151 million cubic meters of gas and 112,00 tons of condensate. The plan for the current year is 527 million cubic meters of gas and 351,000 tons of condensate.

Gas from Rozhkovskoye field plays an important social role: after its processing into liquefied hydrocarbon gas, it is supplied to consumers in West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions.

The parties explored the prospects of gas-chemical projects using raw materials from Rozhkovskoye field.

MOL Group has considerable experience in oil and gas chemistry, a vivid example of which is MOL Polyol complex in Hungary. A KMG delegation visited this facility in November 2024.

“The strategic partnership with MOL Group opens new horizons for KMG to attract investments, introduce advanced technologies and share experience. We highly appreciate cooperation with our Hungarian colleagues and aim at further mutually beneficial development," Khassenov emphasized.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their intention to enhance strategic partnership both in exploration of the deposit, and in creation of joint petrochemical productions.

Photo credit: KMG

On the same day, Askhat Khassenov held a meeting with CEO of Turkish Petroleum Ahmet Türkoğlu.

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation, as well as the issues concerning investment attraction and exchange of technologies.

Kazakhstan started gas production at Rozhkovskoye field in December 2023.