Kazakhstan drafts 2030 volunteer movement development concept

He said Kazakhstan focuses on ecological culture awareness campaigns, youth engagement, and support for civic initiatives.

Since early 2026, about 2 million young people have joined ecological actions, with over 2,000 youth events held.

Around 60 NGO social projects are supported by the state, including 34 with an environmental focus.

He announced specialized eco hubs are operating in Almaty, Astana, and Karaganda, serving as platforms for mobilizing citizens around environmental issues.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov stressed the importance of public outreach in areas such as social support, healthcare, and education, while highlighting the need for targeted communication to build a strong ecological culture.

As written before, the PM held the meeting on the development of the tasks of the Head of State set as part of the Taza Qazaqstan nationwide ecological campaign on September 19.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to citizens actively supporting the Taza Qazaqstan campaign.

Notably, 59 countries support Kazakhstan’s initiative for International Volunteer Year.