59 countries support Kazakhstan’s initiative for International Volunteer Year

The initiative to declare 2026 the International Volunteer Year for sustainable development was proposed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The UN General Assembly's relevant decision served as a platform for the promotion of the volunteer movement as one of the tools to reach the Sustainable Development Goals.

One of the countries developing its national campaign is Spain. Its plan includes 172 events, including initiatives to promote and support volunteering, developing digital volunteering and attracting youth and corporate sector.

In particular, it holds My Favorite Volunteer contest, develops volunteer training programs and digital volunteerism projects.

Special attention is paid to corporate volunteer initiatives. This November, it will host the V International Congress on Corporate Volunteering as part of the International Volunteer Year. Those gathered will debate volunteering as a tool for staff, community and social initiatives development.

Cyprus has joined the International Volunteer Year. According to the country’s Government, over 300 volunteer initiatives have been launched since January, many led by schoolchildren and associated with the 17 SDGs. Among the initiatives are beach clean-ups and environmental improvement, tree planting, charity fairs, support for the elderly, mental health initiatives and campaigns for children with cancer.

As written before, Kazakhstan's volunteer movement grows sixfold since 2020.