Kazakhstan doubles imports of Azerbaijani products

According to the State Customs Committee, overall trade turnover reached 65.6 million US dollars, down 8.8% compared to the same period in 2025.

Despite the decline in total trade, Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan nearly doubled, amounting to 24.3 million US dollars. Non-oil goods made up almost the entire figure (24.1 million US dollars), positioning Kazakhstan as the 7th largest market for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports with a 4.15% share.

Imports from Kazakhstan, however, fell sharply to 41.3 million US dollars, a 30.9% decrease year-on-year.

In broader terms, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade totaled 6.264 billion US dollars in January–February 2026, down 29.6% from the same period last year. Exports stood at 3.665 billion US dollars (down 23.1%), while imports dropped to 2.599 billion US dollars (down 1.6 times). Despite the decline, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of 1.066 billion US dollars, up 1.7 times compared to 2025.

Notably, rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%.