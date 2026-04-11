Kazakhstan doubles imports of Azerbaijani products
Trade between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan showed notable shifts in the first two months of 2026, Qazinform News Agency cites Trend.
According to the State Customs Committee, overall trade turnover reached 65.6 million US dollars, down 8.8% compared to the same period in 2025.
Despite the decline in total trade, Azerbaijan’s exports to Kazakhstan nearly doubled, amounting to 24.3 million US dollars. Non-oil goods made up almost the entire figure (24.1 million US dollars), positioning Kazakhstan as the 7th largest market for Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports with a 4.15% share.
Imports from Kazakhstan, however, fell sharply to 41.3 million US dollars, a 30.9% decrease year-on-year.
In broader terms, Azerbaijan’s foreign trade totaled 6.264 billion US dollars in January–February 2026, down 29.6% from the same period last year. Exports stood at 3.665 billion US dollars (down 23.1%), while imports dropped to 2.599 billion US dollars (down 1.6 times). Despite the decline, Azerbaijan recorded a positive trade balance of 1.066 billion US dollars, up 1.7 times compared to 2025.
Notably, rail freight between Kazakhstan and Central Asia up 34%.