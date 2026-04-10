Kazakh zhetygen added to collection of Belgium’s Musical Instruments Museum

The instrument was donated jointly by the Kazakh Embassy and the Creative Industries Development Fund.

Kazakh musicians performed melodies on the zhetygen during the ceremony.

Earlier this year, the Kazakh dombra and sazsyrnai instruments were also added to the museum’s permanent collection.

These instruments are now available in digital format through the museum’s online catalogue and audio guide, allowing visitors to hear their sound and learn about their cultural significance.

Kazakh Ambassador to Belgium Roman Vassilenko emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in Brussels, the capital of both Belgium and the European Union.

He noted that such initiatives, including the Shanyrak Fest Brussels and the presentation of the zhetygen, help build bridges between nations and deepen understanding of Kazakh culture and traditions.

The Musical Instruments Museum (MIM) is part of Belgium’s Royal Museums of Art and History, founded in 1877. It is considered one of the world’s leading music museums, housing around 8,000 instruments. Its Art Nouveau building is a landmark of Brussels.

Notably, Kazakhstanis living in Belgium marked Nauryz Meiramy in the historic city of Bruges, turning the popular tourist destination into a hub of Central Asian culture.