Kazakh diaspora brings Nauryz spirit to Belgium

The celebration was organized by activists of the Kazakh Cultural Center with support from the NGO Avansa, which works to promote cultural exchange among national diasporas in Belgium.

Guests enjoyed exhibitions of traditional clothing, yurt decorations, and tastings of Kazakh cuisine. Workshops introduced visitors to Kazakh musical instruments, art lessons for children, and other interactive activities. The highlight was the ritual dish Nauryz kozhe, accompanied by the aroma of freshly made baursaks, which drew in curious locals.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Ardak Moldanyazova, head of the Kazakh Cultural Center, noted that the initiative is now officially registered in Belgium. The center regularly gathers compatriots in Brussels for Kazakh language lessons, cultural traditions, and dombra classes — which have even attracted Belgian participants.

One such student, Belgian national Lukas Mommer, shared his enthusiasm: “I’ve been learning to play the dombra for three months. It’s a beautiful instrument with a unique sound. Studying the culture of other countries is very important, and I’m glad I have this opportunity. Thank you! Sau bolynyz!”

To note, the University College London hosted a vibrant celebration of Nauryz as part of the Spring of Central Asia festival, bringing together diaspora communities, students, residents, and guests of the British capital.