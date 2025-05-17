Kazakhstan, Dominican Republic take bilateral relations to new level

At a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the host country with the Deputy Minister for Consular and Immigration Affairs Opinio Diaz, the issue of the ratification by the Dominican side of the Agreement on short-term visa-free travel for citizens of the two countries, signed by the parties in New York on September 22, 2022, was discussed.

The domestic procedures for visa-free travel of citizens of the two countries have already been reviewed by the Commission of deputies in the Parliament of the Dominican Republic and in late May the document will be sent for signing by the country's President Luis Abinader. The agreements on the abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, official and official passports were ratified by the Dominican Republic on September 5, 2024.

At a meeting at the Prosecutor General’s Office, the host country declared its readiness to sign an agreement on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters and the transfer of convicts. Representatives of the Dominican Republic proposed to hold a signing ceremony in September this year in New York within the framework of the UN General Assembly.

At a meeting with Minister of Internal Affairs of the Dominican Republic Faride Raful, local representatives expressed interest in a mutual partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and offered to sign an appropriate memorandum of mutual cooperation.

At a meeting with Deputy Minister of Environment and Nature Protection of the Dominican Republic Carlos Augusto Batista and experts from this department, the Kazakh side’s proposal to cancel the annotation of a zero-export quota for Saiga products trade for commercial purposes (only the Kazakh saiga population) at the Convention on International Trade in Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) conference, which will be held in 2025, was discussed. The representatives of the Dominican Republic accepted Kazakhstan’s offer with understanding and promised to support Kazakhstan at the CITES conference.

At a meeting organized by the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in this country Tomas Gonzalez together with a number of his colleagues, representatives of local businesses expressed a desire to establish trade and economic cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed interest in projects proposed in various areas, including the development of rare earth metals, energy, agriculture and others.

At all meetings during the working visit of the Ambassador of Kazakhstan, the Dominican side showed its sincere respect for the country and demonstrated its readiness to further actively promote bilateral relations in various directions.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan and Serbia are keen to launch direct air service.