Kazakhstan and Serbia keen to launch direct air service

During the meeting, the diplomats emphasized the importance of effectively implementing the agreements reached between the leaders of Kazakhstan and Serbia – in particular, the outcomes of the telephone conversation held on April 7, the meeting in Moscow on May 8, and the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan to Belgrade in November 2024

Special attention was given to preparations for the upcoming session of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which remains a key mechanism for deepening bilateral engagement (the Commission is co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, and Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of the Interior of Serbia, Ivica Dačić).

One of the promising areas of cooperation identified by both parties was the establishment of direct air service between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Negotiations are currently underway regarding its launch. It was noted that the existing visa-free regime, in place since 2010 and permitting stays of up to 30 days, provides favorable conditions for this project and for boosting business and tourism exchanges

The parties noted the importance of developing military-technical cooperation as a priority area of the bilateral agenda.

Furthermore, the diplomats highlighted the significance of the participation of the Minister of Internal and Foreign Trade of Serbia Jagoda Lazarević in the upcoming Astana International Forum on May 29-30, 2025. The forum will serve as a strategic platform for enhancing economic dialogue and promoting joint initiatives.

The parties reaffirmed their commitment to further developing Kazakh-Serb relations based on mutual respect, trust, and mutually beneficial cooperation.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Serbia in January-March 2025 amounted to 22,9 million US dollars. In 2024 – 100 million US dollars.

Approximately 60 companies with Serbian capital are operating in Kazakhstan in sectors such as construction, trade and services.

Earlier Kazinform reported Presidents of Kazakhstan and Serbia held talks in Moscow.