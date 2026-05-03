Kazakhstan dominates Japan 6–0 at Ice Hockey World Championship

Head coach of the Kazakhstan team, Talgat Zhailauov, put the following lineup on the ice: Boyarkin (Shutov) – Mikhailov-Daniyar, Starchenko-Shestakov-Muratov; Beketayev-Orazov, Savitski-Omirbekov-Kaiyrzhan; Nikitin-Breus, Simonov-Logvin-Lyapunov; Gaitamirov-Khoroshev, Asetov-Shaikhmeddenov-Gatiyatov.

The first period ended scoreless. In the second period, Kazakhstan scored three unanswered goals from Dinmukhammed Kaiyrzhan (23rd minute), Ansar Shaikhmeddenov (28th), and Dmitri Breus (34th).

The final twenty minutes saw the favorites extend their lead with goals from Alikhan Asetov (54th), Roman Starchenko (57th), and Kirill Lyapunov (57th) – sealing a 6–0 victory.

Earlier, Kazakhstan defeated Lithuania 4–1. The Kazakh team will face Poland on May 5 at 10:30 PM.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan claimed two gold and two silver medals at the Asia Triathlon Cup.