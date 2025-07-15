Kazakhstan does not plan to withdraw from OPEC+ agreement

“As part of OPEC+, we do our best in fulfilling our obligations. In this certain period, we do not always succeed, due to the commissioning of the Future Growth Project at Tengiz. As for the production sharing agreement, this has been already discussed. We have always stated that as soon as the project is completed, we will raise our projected obligations,” the Prime Minister said.

According to the Energy Ministry, in June 2025, crude oil exports from Kazakhstan reached 1.86 million barrels per day, which is more than in May (1.78 million barrels per day) and exceeds the OPEC+ quota by nearly 500 thousand barrels. The growth is linked to the technological and infrastructure peculiarities of oil production expansion at the country’s largest oilfield Tengiz.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan exported 39.6mln tons of oil in the first half of 2025.