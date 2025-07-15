Kazakhstan exports 39.6mln tons of oil in H1 2025

“In the reporting period, oil output reached 49.9 million tons, which is 111.6% compared to the same period of the last year. By the end of the year, we expect oil production to reach 96.2 million tons,” said he.

In his words, in the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan exported 39.6 million tons of oil, that is 11.9% more against the same period of 2024.

“In 2025, we plan to export 70.5 million tons of oil,” the minister said.

In early July, eight OPEC+ countries - Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman - agreed to implement a production adjustment of 548 thousand barrels per day in August 2025 from July 2025 required production level.