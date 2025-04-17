Kazakhstan dispatches 36 trucks of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

These shipments include vegetable oil, wheat flour, rice grits, summer and winter tents, blankets. Kazakhstan is set to dispatch a batch of essential medical supplies via an aircraft.

Gaziz Akbasov, charge d'affaires of Kazakhstan in Afghanistan, reiterated Kazakhstan’s unwavering commitment to continuous support to the people of Afghanistan as well as promotion of friendly and trade-economic ties between the countries.

The Kazakh diplomat also confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to deepening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere as well as mining, transport, logistics and agriculture.

On April 21-23, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Premier – National Economy Minister Serik Zhumangarin is set to lead a delegation to Kabul. As part of the visit, meetings with Afghan officials and exhibitions of Kazakhstani goods are expected.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani seismologists had recorded a quake in Afghanistan.