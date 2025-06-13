Kazakhstan discovers 38 promising mineral deposits in Q1 2025

In line with the President’s directive, by 2026, geological and geophysical exploration of the country’s territory should cover 2.2 million square kilometers, against 2 014.4 thousand kilometers in 2024.

In the first quarter of 2025, large-scale research works were conducted countrywide, such as deciphering aerial photos, route survey, drilling, water sample and radiation analysis, as well as geochemical and desktop studies.

Prospective resources of the new deposits are estimated at: 2.6 million tons of rare earth metals, 1.1 billion tons of brown coal, 3.7 million tons of copper and nickel, and 19 tons of gold.

In 2024-2026, the government allocated 22.83 billion tenge for geological exploration works, of which 7.636 billion tenge are set to be utilized in 2025.

From 2018 through 2024, the country attracted 424 billion tenge in its geological exploration sector. In 2025, investments are expected to rise to 106 billion tenge.

Earlier, President Tokayev offered Italian companies cooperation in geological exploration at the first Central Asia-Italy summit held in Astana.