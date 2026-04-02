Kazakhstan discovers 17 deposits over 2 years

He said Kazakhstan continues active geological studies of the country’s subsurface resources that yield tangible results.

He emphasized the high potential of rare earth elements in Karaganda region, particularly lanthanoids, noting that active research, investment, and modern technologies are being directed toward their further development.

He added that this project is regarded as highly promising and could become one of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan’s state geological survey program.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is forming a geological cluster with a geoanalytics laboratory.