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    Kazakhstan discovers 17 deposits over 2 years

    13:00, 2 April 2026

    Over the past two years, Kazakhstan has discovered 17 deposits, Industry and Construction Vice Minister Iran Sharkhan revealed at the ongoing Geoscience & Exploration Central Asia forum, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan discovers 17 deposits over 2 years
    Photo credit: gov.kz

    He said Kazakhstan continues active geological studies of the country’s subsurface resources that yield tangible results.

    He emphasized the high potential of rare earth elements in Karaganda region, particularly lanthanoids, noting that active research, investment, and modern technologies are being directed toward their further development.

    He added that this project is regarded as highly promising and could become one of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan’s state geological survey program.

    Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is forming a geological cluster with a geoanalytics laboratory.

    Geological exploration Kazakhstan Construction Mineral resources Critical minerals Energy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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