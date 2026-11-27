The system has already connected 3,800 organizations and 5,208 users.

Developed in line with a directive from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined in his state-of-the-nation address, the platform entered full-scale operation in September 2026 after successfully completing information security tests and receiving positive assessments.

The system currently comprises 15 modules designed to digitize key processes across the water management sector.

As part of the project, a unified digital database of the country's water resources and infrastructure has been established. It contains information on 17,758 rivers, 3,148 lakes, 1,209 hydraulic structures, and 82 reservoirs.

The platform also includes 7,516 water-use accounting reports and 1,370 reports submitted under Form 2-TP.

In addition, digital passports have been prepared for 10,623 hydraulic structures, of which 7,187 have already been approved by basin inspectorates.

The information system is intended to ensure comprehensive and reliable accounting of water resources and improve decision-making, including when planning new industrial facilities.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan joined forces to digitize ecological oversight.