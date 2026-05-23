Kazakhstan develops regulations for air taxis and urban air mobility

Test flights of eVTOL air taxis were conducted in Alatau City, with the participation of Vice Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Talgat Lastayev, Chief Executive Officer of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan JSC Michael Daniel, and representatives of Alatau Advance Air Group Ltd (AAAG) and AutoFlight.

The ministry noted that air taxis are an innovative and eco-friendly form of air transport powered by electric engines. These aircraft can attain speeds of up to 200 km/h and travel distances of up to 200 kilometers, making them a practical option for urban and regional air mobility.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Transport

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport has been collaborating with relevant companies for a year to establish the necessary legal and regulatory framework. This effort includes drafting legislative amendments to regulate air taxi services and to advance modern air mobility.

The proposed changes have already passed the coordination stages and are currently under discussion. Their adoption and integration into Kazakhstan’s legislation are expected in the near future.

Photo credit: Kazakh Ministry of Transport

In parallel, work is underway to develop specialized infrastructure. The concept and design of vertiports are being developed by an Italian company with experience designing similar facilities in various countries worldwide.

The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan highlighted that six vertiports are scheduled for construction by 2028. They will be located at key urban and transportation hubs, meet safety standards, ensure transport accessibility, and be compatible with existing infrastructure.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that on May 19, Kazakhstan officially began testing a new mode of transport, the air taxi. The first demonstration flight took place in Alatau City.