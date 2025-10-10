Kazakhstan develops new passport design

Top designers from the National Bank and experts from the Banknote Factory are involved in its development, the post of State Counselor Yerlan Karin on Instagram reads.

The new passport reflects international standards, features modern design trends, emphasizes a minimalist style, includes background images on visa pages and enhanced anti-counterfeiting elements.

He added the concept was developed to show Kazakhstan’s national identity, cultural diversity, and the country’s landmarks. A presentation of the design is expected soon.

He said the current passport has been in use for 17 years. The new version will be issued upon expiration, damage, or at the citizen’s request. The cost of passport issuance will remain unchanged.

Since July 2025, Kazakh citizens have received passports with additional security features.

To note, Kazakhstan has improved its standing in the Henley & Partners Passport Index, which annually evaluates the freedom of movement of citizens across the world.