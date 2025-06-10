Kazakhstan develops new national standard for prosthetic and orthopedic care

“To ensure the quality, safety, effectiveness, and compatibility of prosthetics, standards were developed and approved back in 2007, setting requirements for their design, manufacture, fitting, and use. However, considering the current needs of prosthetic and orthopedic care, the ministry is now working on updating and developing a new national standard,” said Nurdaulet Toleyev at a meeting of the Inclusion Council under the Kazakh Senate.

He stated that a proposal to include the draft standard in the 2026 National Standardization Plan has been submitted to the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology under the Technical Regulation and Metrology Committee of the Ministry of Trade and Integration for consideration.

He also noted that funding for prosthetic and orthopedic care in Kazakhstan is provided by local executive bodies, and since 2020, additional allocations from the republican budget have been made to support these services.

“172,463,000 tenge was allocated from the republican budget for prosthetic and orthopedic care in 2024, and this year the amount increased to 182,328,000 tenge,” added Nurdaulet Toleyev.

As reported earlier, Askarbek Yertayev has been named the First Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan.