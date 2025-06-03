Kazakhstan developing uniform guidance for departmental awards

The meeting focused on the Head of State’s task to develop the uniform guidance for and a list of departmental awards given during the fourth meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay.

The country’s Culture and Information Ministry briefed about the ongoing work on enhancing the value of departmental awards as well as their use; presented ways to optimize and systemize them.

Following the meeting, State Counselor Karin gave a number of instructions on further improvement of the field of departmental awards.

Earlier it was reported that State Counselor Erlan Karin held a meeting on interethnic accord issues.