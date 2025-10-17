Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets ISO Secretary General Sergio Mujica

Greeting the guest at the Akorda Presidential Palace, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hailed the International Organization for Standardization as an influential institution, which shapes the foundations of global trade, innovation and sustainable development.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh President highlighted huge potential for joint projects between Kazakhstan and ISO in areas such as digital transformation and sustainable development. In turn, Sergio Mujica commended Kazakhstan’s efforts aimed at developing the national standardization system and digital technologies, noting the country’s active participation in the work of the Organization and its readiness to introduce international standards.

In conclusion, the interlocutors expressed mutual interest in continued cooperation and new areas of joint work.

