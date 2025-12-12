Kazakhstan developing “seamless” transport system based on Trans-Caspian Route – Tokayev

The Head of State addressed, on Friday, the forum, marking the International Year of Peace and Trust, the International Day of Neutrality, and the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan prioritizes the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

– Kazakhstan attaches great importance to developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, modernizing the railway, port, and road infrastructure to create a 'seamless' transport system. We are actively involved in drafting a Comprehensive Strategy for the Development of Central Asia’s Transport System to build resilient logistics routes, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

Addressing the importance of building a robust continental transit network, the Head of State stated that this major infrastructure project requires broad international cooperation with key regional players.

– Through joint efforts, we can ultimately build a modern transport and logistics architecture for entire Eurasia, working closely with Russia, China, Iran, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, and other interested partners, he said.

Qazinform previously reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged measures to save the Aral and Caspian Seas.